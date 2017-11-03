Winter is coming to Punchestown with top class racing

To celebrate their Punchestown's first winter meeting of 2017, they have given us a pair of tickets to give away for the meeting on November 18 and 19.

Head over to our Facebook page to find out how to enter!

Winter heralds a new start for the national hunt calendar and the stars of the sport will be out in force over the two days at the Kildare track.

Sunday's card (November 19) includes the latest running of the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle, a race won by the likes of Nichols Canyon and the evergreen Hurricane Fly in recent years.

In addition to brilliant action on the track, racegoers can enjoy live music, delicious food and beverages in the newly refurbished bars and cafes, free family entertainment and a brilliant day out.

Visit www.punchestown.com for more details on the November 18 & 19 meetings and their full race schedule for the coming season.

