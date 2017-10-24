Tullamore Basketball Club Notes (October 24)

Tullamore Basketball U10 Boys

Tullamore U10 Boys and Coach Mairead travelled to St Mary's Portlaoise recently to take part in a Blitz hosted by Portlaoise Panthers. Castlecomer made the journey up also. This was the first time these boys played a Basketball match and they didn't disappoint. All the hard work put into training in the last few weeks showed that these boys are stars in the making. There was some brilliant passing and excellent scoring by the Tullamore boys in both games. Well done to all the boys today and thanks to all for there support today. Tullamore boys academy (u8 & u10s) continues every Thurs evening 6-7pm in Mucklagh community centre.

Tullamore BC are proud to have had our greatest ever number of players attending last weekend's BIPPS Schools Inter Regional Tournaments in UL Limerick. The players trained diligently all summer in preparation for the tournament which brought the best players at under 15 level together to compete for the Tom Collins Cup. Good luck to Shauna, Meadhbh, Lucy, Ellie, Kate, Emma H, Emma G, Faith and Aoife in the Girls

Massive Congratulations to the U15 Boys Midland Team who beat the East to win the BIPPS Plate Final in what was a super game of basketball in Univeristy of Limerick. The lads showed great spirit and determination to win this game having conceded a game to the East in the first round of the competition yesterday. Huge Congratulations to our own Tullamore Club player Ronan Walsh who played his part in the Teams success this weekend. Ronan is a developing Talent and will be a Star Player in years to come.

