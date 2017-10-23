All the weekend's CCFL Results
Storm Brian played havoc with the fixture list
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town 0 Evergreen 2;
Birr Town 2 Killeshin FC 0;
Senior Division
Willow Park 9 Mullingar Athletic 1;
Division 1
Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 Derry Rovers 2;
Walsh Island Shamrocks 6 Coolraine 2;
Division 2
O’Moore FC 2 Moate Celtic 2;
Highfield Utd 5 Portarlington Town 0;
Division 3
BBC Utd 0 St Carthages Ath 1;
St Aengus 4 Maryborough FC 1;
Division 4
Abbeyleix Ath 1 Riverside FC 5;
Ballinahown 4 St Cormacs Ath 2;
Womens Division
Mullingar Ath B 0 Mullingar Ath A 6;
Bealnamulla 3 Killeigh A 2;
