All the weekend's CCFL Results

Storm Brian played havoc with the fixture list

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

news@offalyexpress.ie

Kilkenny Soccer

FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town 0 Evergreen 2;
Birr Town 2 Killeshin FC 0;

Senior Division
Willow Park 9 Mullingar Athletic 1;

Division 1
Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 Derry Rovers 2;
Walsh Island Shamrocks 6 Coolraine 2;

Division 2
O’Moore FC 2 Moate Celtic 2;
Highfield Utd 5 Portarlington Town 0;

Division 3
BBC Utd 0 St Carthages Ath 1;
St Aengus 4 Maryborough FC 1;

Division 4
Abbeyleix Ath 1 Riverside FC 5;
Ballinahown 4 St Cormacs Ath 2;

Womens Division
Mullingar Ath B 0 Mullingar Ath A 6;
Bealnamulla 3 Killeigh A 2;