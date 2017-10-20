Shane Lowry in top 20 heading into weekend in Spain

Offaly's Shane Lowry moved up 23 places and into the top 20 at the Andalucia Valderama Masters on Friday despite an up and down round.

Lowry shot a one under par round to get back to level par for the tournament on the European Tour but his final score doesn't tell the story of his round.

The Offaly golfer had six birdies and three bogies approaching the last hole to leave him inside the top 10 but a double bogey on the last dropped him back to a tie for 16th. He will be back on course in Spain at 12.25pm tomorrow.

He is six shots behind leader Joost Luiten with only 15 players under par on the difficult course after two rounds. The cut came at four over par.