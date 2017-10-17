Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (October 17)

Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

It was great to see such an impressive turnout for the annual Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k race last Thursday evening with athletes competing in the 3000m race that took in the entire stadium in a figure-of-eight route encompassing laps of both the tarmac and tartan tracks. Christopher Whittle beat Leonard Mooney in a sprint finish to take 1st place in 9.52; Leonard ran 9.53 and Padraig Berry was third in 10.10.

Nadine Donegan dominated the women’s race winning in 10.54 with his sister Danielle a very close second in 10.56. Katie O’Keefe was third in 11.04. Mass was celebrated afterwards in the club house marking the 11th anniversary of Paddy’s passing. Well done to all who ran and thanks to all who supported the memorial evening.

Full results: 1st Christopher Whittle 9.52; 2nd Leonard Mooney 9.53; 3rd Pauric Berry 10.10; 4th

Cian Martin 10.35; 5th Mick Conneely 10.35; 6th Glen Finlay 10.39; 7th Eanna Gowran 10.44; 8th

Rory Farrell 10.48; 9th Jody O'Reilly 10.50; 10th Darragh Rigney 10.53; 11th Nadine Donegan 10.54;

12th Daneille Donegan 10.56; 13th Katie O'Keefe 11.04; 14th Johnny Feery 11.08; 15th Richie Galvin

11.49; 16th Alan Heffernan 11.51; 17th Fra Mollen 11.53; 18th Sean Reynolds 11.55; 19th Dave

Dunican 11.57; 20th Leslie Buckley 12.04; 21st Ray Martin 12.07; 22nd Lorcan Scally 12.14; 23rd

David Doyle 12.16; 24th Ken Doyle 12.18; 25th Aidan Egan 12.23; 26th Sarah Stephens 12.41; 27th

Tara McKinney 12.57; 28th Rickie White 13.02; 29th Adrian Martin 13.10; 30th Pauric Sweeney

13.18; 31st Eugene Mann 13.25; 32nd Brendan Carroll 13.27; 33rd Joe White 13.32; 34th Matt

McCormack 13.34; 35th Lar Tierney 13.44; 36th Maeve Larkin 13.45; 37th Nita McLoughlin 13.46;

38th Leslie Cornally 13.48; 39th Paul Hensey 13.48; 40th Rog Larkin 13.48; 41st Paddy Rowland

14.04; 42nd Denis Flynn 14.06; 43rd Andy O'Grady 14.16; 44th Gabriel Keyes 14.23; 45th Bridget Fox

14.53;46th Paschal Naughton 14.57; 47th Fr. Ciaran McGovern 14.59; 48th Arlene Finnerty 15.00;

49th Jim Dolan 15.03; 50th Jim Langan 15.09; 51st Olivia Egan 15.21; 52ndJason Twomey 16.00; 53rd

Helen Reynolds 16.09; 54th Angela Martin 16.38; 55th Miriam Brady 16.49; 56th Mary Brady 19.37;

57th Tommy Feighery 19.37

Amsterdam Marathon

Well done to Rita Daly, Hilary O’Shea and Mary McIntyre who ran the Amsterdam Marathon last Sunday morning; Rita ran 3.45.11; Hilary 3.55.15 and Mary 4.09.40. Congrats girls!

BHAA Cross Country

John Todd was in action last Saturday in the BHAA 4-mile Cross Country race held at Castleknock College where he ran 28.33 to win his o65 age group

Fixtures

Oct:

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Sun 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 22nd AAI Autumn Open Cross Country, Abbottstown

Sun 28th Leinster Novice & Even Ages Cross Country, Navan

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

Nov:

Sun 12th Leinster Senior & Uneven Ages Cross Country, Adamstown

Thurs 16th Harriers Winter League Rd 2

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

