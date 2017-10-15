Soccer: Combined Counties Football League Results and Fixtures
All this weekend's results and next weekend's fixtures
Combined Counties Football League Results Week 8
FAI U-17 Cup 1st Round
Willow Park 9 Ballymahon 3;
FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Allenwood Celtic 3 Portlaoise 2 aet; Edenderry Town 2 Willow Park 1;
U-17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town 0 Edenderry Town 0;
U-17 Division 1
St Aengus 2 East Galway Utd 1; Stradbally Town 2 Mullingar Ath 3; St Francis 2 Ballymahon 4;
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood 3 Tullamore Town 1;
U-19 Division 1
Portlaoise 3 Kenagh Utd 0;
LFA Junior Shield 1st Round
Banagher Utd 4 Monksland Utd 2; St Carthages Ath 0 BJD Utd 2; Geashill Utd 5 Duncannon 3;
Senior Division
Rosenallis 2 Mullingar Town 3; Mullingar Ath 2 Clara Town 4; Ballinahown 3 Birr Town 2; Clonaslee Utd 1 Tullamore Town 2; Monksland Utd 1 Willow Park 1;
Division 1
Derry Rovers 3 Towerhill Rovers 3; Gentex FC 3 Moydow FC 3; Raheen 0 Mountmellick Utd 2; Portlaoise Shamrocks 6 Walsh Island Shamrocks 5; Coolraine 2 Horseleap Utd 0;
Division 1 Saturday
Camlin Utd 7 Longford Wanderers 2; Ballymahon 5 UCL Harps 4;
Division 2
Birr Town 1 Highfield Utd 2; Kinnegad Juniors 2 Portarlington Town 1; FC Killoe 2 O’Moore FC 3; Clonown Rovers 4 Moate Celtic 0;
Division 3
Ballinagar 3 Maryborough FC 1;
Division 3 Saturday
Raharney Utd 4 Cavan Rovers 1; Gaels Utd 4 Carrickboy Celtic 2;
Division 4
Cloneygowan Celtic 2 Abbeyleix Ath 2;
Womens Division
Mullingar Ath B 1 Killeigh B 6; Mullingar Ath A 2 Willow Park 3; Bealnamulla 6 Mullingar Ath B 1;
Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 9
Saturday, October 21
All games at 2.30 unless stated
LFA Youths Cup 1st Round
Willow Park v Moyne Rangers; Willow Park Athlone; Midlands; St Josephs Carlow v Emo Celtic; Carlow; Local;
U-17 Premier Division
Rahanine v Tullamore Town; Rochfordbridge; Midlands; Edendery Town v Clara Town; Fr Paul Park Edenderry; Offaly; Portlaoise v Melview FC; 2.15; Leisure Centre Astro Portlaoise; Offaly;
U-17 Division 1
East Galway Utd v St Francis; Kiltormer; Midlands; Ballymahon v St Aengus; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands; Mucklagh v Stradbally Town; Coolraine Kilbeggan Road Durrow; Offaly; Mullingar Ath v Willow Park B; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood v Mullingar Ath; Clongowes Wood College Clane; Offaly; Tullamore Town v Portlaoise AFC; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly; Idle ; Hodson Bay, Monksland, Edenderry, Birr;
U-19 Division 1
St Aengus v Abbeyleix Ath; Derrycanton Mountrath; Offaly; Kenagh Utd v Banagher Utd; Kenagh Co Longford; Midlands; Clonaslee Utd v Mountmellick Utd; Community Centre Clonaslee; Offaly; Kilbeggan SC v Mucklagh; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Offaly; Idle Portlaoise
Division 1 Saturday
Longford Wanderers v Castlepollard Celtic; Wanderers Park, Longford; Offaly; Newtown FC v Ballymahon AFC; Farnagh, Longford; Midlands; UCL Harps v Grange United; Dernaferst, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan; Midlands; Idle Camlin United
Division 3 Saturday
Carrickboy Celtic v Colmcille Celtic; Murray Field, Carrickboy; Offaly;Dynamo Rooskey v Raharney Utd; Kiltrustan Sports Complex, Grange, Strokestown; Midlands;Gaels United v Cavan Rovers; The Hill, Bawn, Drumlish; Midlands; Idle Moate Rangers
Sunday, October 22
All games at 11.00 unless stated
FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town v Evergreen; 12.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands; Tullamore Town v FC Killoe; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly; Birr Town A v Killeshin FC; 12.00;Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands;
Senior Division
Clara Town A v Clonaslee Utd; Stanley O'Hara Park, Clara; Offaly; Willow Park v Mullingar Athletic; Willow Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle ; Monksland Utd A, Ballinahown A, Rosenallis;
Division 1
Mountmellick Utd v Towerhill Rovers; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly; Portlaoise Shamrocks v Gentex; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Moydow FC v Derry Rovers A; 12.00; Ardagh, Co. Longford; Midlands; Walsh Island Shamrocks v Coolraine; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Midlands; Idle Horseleap, Raheen
Division 2
Stradbally Town v Birr Town B; 2.00; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly; Clonown Rovers v Kinnegad Juniors; Community Centre, Clonown; Midlands; O'Moore FC v Moate Celtic; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly; Portarlington Town v Highfield Utd; Colaiste Isogain , Portarlington; Offaly;
Division 3
Geashill AFC v Ballinagar; Sutherland Park, Ballinagar; Offaly; BBC Utd v St Carthages Ath; Flanagan Park, (Rear Broadford Inn) Broadford; Offaly; St Aengus v Maryborough; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly; Derry Rovers B v Clara Town B; 8:00 pm Fri, Brians Park, Edenderry; Midlands; Banagher Utd v Monksland Utd B; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands;
Division 4
Abbeyleix Athletic v Riverside FC; Fr Breen Park, (Behind) Main Street, Abbeyleix; Offaly; Ballinahown B v St Cormacs Athletic, Ballinahown Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands; Rosenallis B v Clonmore Utd, The Grove, Roaenallis; Offaly; Idle Cloneygowan Celtic, Mountmellick Celtic, Kenagh Utd;
Womens Division
Killeigh B v Willow Park; 2.00; The Pond, Killeigh; Offaly; Mullingar Athletic B v Mullingar Athletic A; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands; Bealnamulla v Killeigh A; 2.00; Bealnamulla, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Birr Town
