Golf tournament specifically for teachers to run over mid term break

A new innovative golf competition is due to take place during the next Mid Term break specifically for teachers.

The competition which takes place on Wednesday, November 1 at Dunmurry Springs Golf Club in County Kildare is open to past and present teachers, both Ladies and Gents and to teachers and staff from primary, secondary and third level

education.

The 4 Person Team Event is an opportunity for teachers to represent their school and win an attractive prize for both themselves and their school.

The event sponsor The Examcraft Group has generously provided golfer prizes of €500 and school prizes of €1,000 making it an attractive opportunity for teachers to make a difference to the bottom line in their school.

The Examcraft Group are leading supplier of mock examinations in Ireland.

According to Seán Ó Gallchóir from Dunmurry Springs Golf Club, "this is a chance for teachers to represent their school in a competitive environment against other schools, something that is normally only available to the students."

Dunmurry Springs Golf Club is located in County Kildare and is very easily accessible just off Exit 13 of the M7 motorway.

Click here for more information here or to enter a team, contact Seán Ó Gallchóir on email: sean@dunmurrysprings.ie or Tel: 045 533633.

