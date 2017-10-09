Tullamore Harriers Report (October 9)

Offaly Intermediate Cross Country Championships

The cross country squads from across the county returned to Ferbane last Sunday for the second day of the Cross Country season’s championships races. The Intermediate women’s race was up first and saw Dympna Condron and Sarah Stephens win the silver and bronze medals respectively for Harriers over a tough 5000m course. Padraig Berry also took silver in the men’s 8000m race with Leonard Mooney taking the bronze. Well done to all who competed.

Harriers results:

Women’s 5km: Dympna Condron (2nd); Sarah Stephens (3rd); Tara Mckinney (4th ); Charlotte Abbott (5th); Hillary Duncan (6th);

Men’s 8k: Padraig Berry (2nd); Leonard Mooney (3rd); Mark Donegan (4th); Eanna Gowran (5th); Glenn Finlay (6th); Michael Conneely (7th); Anthony Harpur (9th); Darragh Rigney (11th); Darren Butler (12th); Matthew O’Byrne (13th); Mark Harpur (16th); Garreth Garry (19th); Sean Reynolds (20th); Brendan Kennedy (21st).

Juvenile:

U9 Girls: Emma Mooney (2nd); Danielle Martin (3rd ); Ciara Dunne (8th); Eva Rose Kelly (10th)

U9 Boys: Patrick Duffy (1st); Darragh Murray (3rd ); Luke Tooher (4th ); Conor Murtagh (6th ); Peter Coyne

(7th ); Calan Kinnarney (9th ).

U11 Girls: Andrea Ryan (1st ); Polly Duffy (2nd ); Eimear Cotter (3rd ); Rachel Donegan (5th ); Laura Condron (6th ); Ellie Fox (7th ); Eabha Owens (8th ); Aine Larkin (9th ); Faye Kelly (10th )

U11 Boys: Cian Horkan (3rd ); Dylan Leonard (4th ); Conor Egan (5th ); David Coughlan (8th ); Donal Dooley (9th ).

U13 Girls: Emily Cunningham (1st ); Aisling Cotter (3rd )

U13 Boys: Jack Donegan (1st ); Ronan Murray (2nd )

U15 Girls: Ava O'Connor (1st ); Lydia Buckley (2nd ); Cara Martin (3rd )

U15 Boys: Cian Law (1st ); Cian Murphy (2nd ); David Owens (3rd )

U17 Girls: Dearbhail Cuddy (1st )

U17 Boys: Philip King (1st ); Connor Dunne (2nd ); Cian Martin (3rd )

Longwood ¾ Marathon

Pauline Curley won the women’s race at the Longwood ¾ marathon last weekend and finished 17th overall to defend her title - well done Pauline!

Galway Bay Half Marathon

Congratulations to Robbie Westman who had a 10th place finish in the Galway Bay Half Marathon yesterday with a pb time of 1:24:02. Mary Galvin was also in action, crossing the line in 1.52 whole her daughter Naomi ran 1.53. Rodge Larkin took on the longer challenge with the full marathon and posted 4:28:01.

European Cross Country

Mick O'Brien was in Sweden last weekend representing the Irish Prison Services in the European Cross Country Championships. Mick had a fantastic run - with a 6th place overall (2nd Irish man) leading his team to 2nd position. Congrats Mick.

Munich Marathon

There were two of our athletes in action at the Munich marathon last Sunday. Liam Byrne had a super run finishing 2nd Irish man with a time of 3:07:55. Kevin Corrigan posted a disappointing 3:56:21 after suffering with leg cramp from early in the race. Well done to both.

Kerry Masters Cross Country

Jim Langan ran the 4000m race at the Kerry Masters Cross Country in Currow last Sunday where he was 1 st o70 in 23.48.

Chicago Marathon

Well done to Siobhan Stewart who ran the Chicago Marathon in 4.28.05, competing in 28 degrees! Siobhan has now completed three of the world’s major marathons and intends to keep going to finish them all.

Paddy Larkin Memorial Race & Mass

The Annual Paddy Larkin 3k race will take place on Thursday night next, October 12 at 7pm followed by Mass at 7.45pm in the clubhouse. This event is a tribute to the late Mr Paddy Larkin, one of the founding members of Tullamore Harriers and well known as the driving force behind the development of the wonderful club we have today. Paddy was honorary secretary from the foundation of the club in 1958 to his passing on October 14, 2006. This year marks the 11th anniversary of his passing. The race starts on the tartan track, then out to the tarmac track in a figure of 8. This lap is repeated twice, leading back into the stadium to finish. This is a race which attracts members, past members, friends old and new is regarded as a fitting tribute to Paddy and his family. After the race Fr. Kieran McGovern, will celebrate Mass to remember deceased members and

friends, followed by refreshments.

Fixtures

Oct:

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Sun 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

