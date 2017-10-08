All the weekend's CCFL Results
There were some big wins for Offaly teams
Combined Counties Football League Results Week 7
FAI Under 17 FAI Cup
Edenderry Town 2 Portlaoise 3;
Tullamore Town 3 Melview FC 0;
Under 17 Division 1
East Galway Utd 3 Mullingar Ath 4;
Willow Park 3 Mucklagh 0;
St Francis 0 St Aengus 3;
Under 19 Premier Division
Mullingar Ath 0 Edenderry Town 4;
Portlaoise 3 Clongowes Wood 1;
Monksland Utd 2 Emo Celtic 3;
Birr Town 3 Hodson Bay 4;
Under 19 Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 0 Portlaoise 4;
Banagher Utd 3 Kilbeggan 1;
LFA Junior Shield
Ballymahon 0 Tolka Rovers 2;
Trinity Donamede 3 Mullingar Town 0;
Senior Division
Birr Town 4 Clonaslee Utd 2;
Ballinahown 1 Rosenallis 1;
Division 1
Coolraine 0 Derry Rovers 1;
Walsh Island Shamrocks 2 Gentex FC 1;
Towerhill Rovers 3 Raheen 1;
Moydow FC 3 Portlaoise Shamrocks 2;
Mountmellick Utd 3 Horseleap Utd 0;
Division 1 Sat
Grange Utd 3 Camlin Utd 2;
Division 2
Portarlington Town 0 Clonown Rovers 1;
Highfield Utd 5 Gallen Utd 2;
Stradbally Town 1 FC Killoe 1;
O’Moore FC 2 Kinnegad Juniors 1;
Division 3
Derry Rovers 3 Banagher Utd 1;
Maryborough 2 BBC Utd 3;
St Aengus 1 Geashill Utd 2;
Ballinagar 1 St Carthages Ath 3;
Division 3 Sat
Carrickboy Celtic 1 Gaels Utd 1;
Dynamoe Rooskey 2 Colmcille Celtic 4;
Division 4
Riverside 0 Mountmellick Celtic 3;
Abbeyleix Ath 3 Rosenallis 3;
Cloneygowan Celtic 1 Ballinahown 2;
Clonmore Utd 3 St Cormac’s Ath 1;
Womens Division
Willow Park 2 Killeigh A 0;
Bealnamulla 1 Birr Town 2;
