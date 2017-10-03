Great competition at Offaly Novice, Masters & Even Ages Cross Country Championships

The first championship race of the Cross Country season was hosted by Ferbane AC last Sunday in blustery conditions. The course was a testing one with plenty of hills though conditions underfoot were good. There was a great turn-out for the event with good contests across the age groups.

Ferbane’s Masters Men made a clean sweep of it with Mick Fogarty, Paul Buckley and Declan Fahey taking the podium places. Tullamore’s Leonard Mooney won the Novice race and his team mates took the honours in the remaining categories with Matthew Molloy taking the Junior titles; Eanna Gowran was 1st 050; Johnny Feery was 1st 060 and Jim Langan was 1st O70.

Pauline Curley won the Master’s women’s race ahead of Edenderry’s Caroline Donnellan with Nita McLoughlin third for Tullamore. Aisling O’Connor of Edenderry AC won the Novice race and there were age category wins for Tullamore in the W50 for Martina Conlan and W60 for Mary Galvin.

Ferbane will also host the County Intermediate championships which take place next Sunday.

Winners:

Masters Men: 1st Mick Fogarty (Ferbane); 2nd Paul Buckley (Ferbane); 3rd Declan Fahey (Ferbane)

Novice Men: 1st Len Mooney (Tullamore); 2nd Niall Kelly (Ferbane); 3rd Mick O’Brien (Tullamore)

Junior Men: 1st Matthew Molloy (Tullamore); 2nd James Dunne (Tullamore); 3rd Conor Butler (Tullamore)

M50: 1st Eanna Gowran (Tullamore); 2nd Brendan Abbott (Tullamore); 3rd Fra Mollen (Tullamore)

M60: 1st Johnny Feery (Tullamore); 2nd Ger Woods (Bannagher)

M70: 1st Jim Langan (Tullamore)

Masters Women: 1st Pauline Curley (Tullamore); 2nd Caroline Donnellan (Edenderry); 3rd Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore)

Novice Women: 1st Aisling O’Connor (Edenderry); 2nd Dympna Condron (Tullamore); 3rd Tara McKinney (Tullamore)

W50: 1st Martina Conlon (Tullamore); W60: 1st Mary Galvin (Tullamore)

Senior Results:

Novice & Master Men:

1st Mick Fogerty (Ferbane 1st Master); 2nd Paul Buckley (Ferbane 2nd Master); 3rd Declan Fahy (Ferbane 3rd Master); 4th Matthew Molloy (Tullamore 1st Junior); 5th Padraig Berry (Tullamore); 6th Brendan Donagher (N.M Daingean); 7th Stephen McKeigue (Ferbane); 8th Len Mooney (Tullamore 1st Novice); 9th Niall Kelly (Ferbane 2nd Novice); 10th David Fox (Tullamore); 11th Mick O'Brien (Tullamore 3rd Novice); 12th Michael Connelly (Tullamore); 13th Glen Finlay (Tullamore); 14th Eanna Gowran (Tullamore 1st O50); 15th James Dunne (Tullamore 2nd Junior); 16th Conor Butler (Tullamore 3rd Junior); 17th Robbie Westman (Tullamore); 18th Declan Madden (Ferbane); 19th Brendan Abbot (Tullamore 2ns O50); 20th Ger Cleary (N.M Daingean); 21st Darragh Rigney (Tullamore); 22nd Ethan Dunican (Tullamore); 23rd Darren Butler (Tullamore); 24th Patrick McCarthy (Ballyskenach); 25th Derek Nugent (Ferbane); 26th Darren Bermingham (N.M Daingean); 28th Johnny Feery (Tullamore 1st O60); 29th Cian Martin (Tullamore); 30th Francis Connelly (Ferbane); 31st Liam Coughlan (Banagher); 32nd Seamus Hoyne (Ballyskenach); 33rd Fra Mollen (Tullamore 3rd O50); 34th Brian Betson (N.M Daingean); 35th Mark Harper (Tullamore); 36th Willie Duffy (N.M Daingean); 37th Alan Mitchell (Ferbane); 38th Adrian Delaney (N.M Daingean); 39th Sean Reynolds (Tullamore); 40th Ray Martin (Tullamore); 41st Michael Maher (Ballyskenach); 42nd Peter Bennett (Tullamore); 43rd Vinny Devery (Ferbane); 44th Enda Quigley (N.M Daingean); 45th Garret Connolly (N.M Daingean); 46th John Kenny (Ferbane); 47th Pat Dunne (N.M Daingean); 48th Damien Buckley (Ferbane); 49th Ger Woods (Banagher 2nd O60); 50th Michael Guinan (Ferbane); 51st Jim Dolan (Tullamore 3rd O60); Jim Langan (Tullamore 1st O70)

Novice & Master Women:

1st Pauline Curley (Tullamore 1st Master); 2nd Caroline Donnellan (Edenderry 2nd Master); 3rd Aishing O'Connor (Edenderry 1st Novice); 4th Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore 3rd Master); 5th Dympna Condron (Tullamore 2nd Novice); 6th Michelle Mullaney (Tullamore); 7th Tara McKinney (Tullamore 3rd Novice); 8th Lisa Barrett (Ferbane); 9th Charlotte Abbott (Tullamore); 10th Sara Stephens (Tullamore); 11th Emma Connolly (N.M Daingean); 12th Cathriona Daly (Ferbane); 13th Rosanne Grennan (Ferbane); 14th Mary Hussey (Tullamore); 15th Hillary Dunican (Tullamore); 16th Mary Galvin (Tullamore 1st O60); 17th Tracey Burns (N.M Daingean); 18th Freda McNamee (N.M Daingean)

19th Martina Conlan (Tullamore 1st O50); 20th Aishling Farrell (Daingean); 21st Angela Martin (Tullamore); 22nd Sandra Busteed (Tullamore); 24th Mary Feeley (Ballyskenach); 25th Bridget O'Keefe (Ballyskenach)

Juvenile Results:

U-10 Girls 800m: 1st Grace McNally (TH); 2nd Grace Foran (E'derry); 3rd Laura Condron (TH); 4th Leah Murray (Birr); 5th Aine Larkin (TH); 6th Eabha Owens (TH); 7th Sasha Coleman (Ferbane); 8th Orla Carey (Ballysk.); 9th Sophie Murphy (TH); 10th Faye Kelly (TH)

U10 Boys 800m: 1st Cian Horkan (TH): 2nd Patrick Duffy (TH); 3rd Eoin Rouse (TH);4th Conor Kinnarney (TH); 5th Tomas Shanahan (Ballyskenach); 6th Ramai Havatitye (Ballyskenach); 7th Dara O'Shea (TH); 8th Darragh Stewart (TH); 9th Gavin Connolly (TH); 10th JP Larkin (TH)

U12 Girls 1500m: 1st Aisling Cotter (TH); 2nd Sinead Walsh (TH); 3rd Andrea Ryan (TH); 4th Meabh Rouse (TH); 5th Polly Duffy (TH); 6th Ella McNally (TH); 7th Mette Cleary (TH); 8th Eimear Cotter (TH); 9th Ella O'Malley (Ferbane); 10th Ava Spollen (TH)

U12 Boys 1500m: 1st Cillian Foran (E'derry); 2nd Declan Osagie (Edenderry); 3rd Gearoid Tyrell (Edenderry); 4th Daragh Hoyne (Ballyskenach); 5th Shay Gleason (Ballyskenach); 6th Eoin Corcoran (TH); 7th Daniel Kelly (Ferbane); 8th Rory Kenny (Ferbane); 9th Ben Sweeney (Edenderry); 10th Donal Dooley (TH)

U14 Girls 2500m: 1st Emily Cunningham (Tullamore Harriers); 2nd Aislinn Ryan (Ballyskenach); 3rd Imelda Lambe (TH)

U14 Boys 2500m: 1st Luke Duffy (TH); 2nd Cathal Tyrell (Edenderry); 3rd Peter McKeagney (Tullamore Harriers)

U16 Girls 3500m: 1st Ava O'Connor (TH); 2nd Sarah Condron (TH); 3rd Lydia Buckley (TH)

U16 Boys 3500m: 1st Connor Dunne (TH); 2nd Cian Law (TH);3rd Cian Murphy (TH)

Upcoming Fixtures

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country, Ferbane

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon