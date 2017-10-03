Tullamore Harriers athletes perform strongly in Cross Country season opener

The cross county kicked off last Sunday with the running of the Junior, Novice, Masters & Juvenile Even Ages competitions in Ferbane.

The event began with the Novice and Masters Women’s race which was won by Pauline Curley with Nita McLoughlin taking third place behind Caroline Donnellan of Edenderry AC.

The Novice race was won by Aisling O’Connor, also from Edenderry with Harriers’ Dympna Condron second and Tara McKinney third. Martina Conlan took the W50 title and Mary Galvin won the W60.

The men’s race also saw the Junior, Novice and Masters competitors running together. Matthew Molloy put in a super performance to win the Junior title and finished fourth overall behind the first three Masters runners who were all from Ferbane AC. Len Mooney won this year’s Novice title and Mick O’Brien was third Novice.

There were wins also for Eanna Gowran in the M50 category, Johnny Feery in the M60 and Jim Langan in M70. Well done to all who took part. The next race on the cross country calendar is the Offaly Intermediate Championships which will be held in Ferbane next weekend.

Harriers results:

4th Matthew Molloy (1st Junior); 5th Padraig Berry ; 8th Len Mooney (1st Novice); 10th David Fox

11th Mick O'Brien (3rd Novice); 12th Michael Connelly; 13th Glen Finlay; 14th Eanna Gowran (1st O50); 15th James Dunne (2nd Junior); 16th Conor Butler (3rd Junior);17th Robbie Westman;

19th Brendan Abbott (2nd O50); 21st Darragh Rigney; 22nd Ethan Dunican; 23rd Darren Butler;

28th Johnny Feery; 29th Cian Martin; 33rd Fra Mollen; 35th Mark Harper; 39th Sean Reynolds;

40th Ray Martin; 42nd Peter Bennett; 51st Jim Dolan (3rd O60)



1st Pauline Curley (1st Master);4th Nita McLoughlin (3rd Master);5th Dympna Condron (2nd Novice); 6th Michelle Mullaney; 7th Tara McKinney (3rd Novice); 9th Charlotte Abbott; 10th Sara Stephens;

14th Mary Hussey; 15th Hillary Dunican; 16th Mary Galvin (1st O60); 19th Martina Conlan (1st O50); 21st Angela Martin; 22nd Sandra Busteed



U10 Girls 800m

1st Grace McNally; 3rd Laura Condron; 5th Aine Larkin; 6th Eabha Owens; 9th Sophie Murphy;

10th Faye Kelly

U10 Boys 800m

1st Cian Horkan; 2nd Patrick Duffy;3rd Eoin Rouse;4th Conor Kinnarney; 7th Dara O'Shea; 8th Darragh Stewart; 9th Gavin Connolly; 10th JP Larkin

U12 Girls 1500m

1st Aisling Cotter; 2nd Sinead Walsh; 3rd Andrea Ryan; 4th Meabh Rouse; 5th Polly Duffy; 6th Ella McNally; 7th Mette Cleary; 8th Eimear Cotter; 9th Ella O'Malley; 10th Ava Spollen

U12 Boys 1500m: 6th Eoin Corcoran; 10th Donal Dooley

U14 Girls 2500m: 1st Emily Cunningham

U14 Boys 2500m: 1st Luke Duffy; 3rd Peter McKeagney

U16 Girls 3500m:1st Ava O'Connor; 2nd Sarah Condron; 3rd Lydia Buckley

U16 Boys 3500m: 1st Connor Dunne; 2nd Cian Law; 3rd Cian Murphy



Condolences

The club offers its condolences to former member John O’Toole and his family on the recent passing of his father George. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhilís.

Ironman Achievement

Congratulations to club captains Adrian Martin and Mary Daly who successfully completed Ironman Barcelona last weekend along with seven other members of the club; John O’Connell, John Monaghan, Ger Lynam, Maeve Larkin, Dave Lynam, Ivan Dunne and Tony McCormack. Well done to all on an impressive achievement.



Fixtures in October

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country, Ferbane

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Sun 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.