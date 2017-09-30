Shane Lowry strongly placed going into final round of British Masters
Offaly golfer in top ten heading into Sunday
Shane Lowry
Offaly's Shane Lowry is strongly placed going into the final round of the British Masters at Close House Golf Course.
The Clara man shot a bogey free four under par round on Saturday to move up to ten under par for the tournament. Lowry started his week with a two under par round on Thursday and followed that up with a four under par round on Friday.
He is now just two shots behind joint leader Robert Karlsson with a group of five players on eleven under including Ireland's Paul Dunne.
Joining Lowry on ten under are four other players including Rory McIlroy who shot a six under par round on Saturday.
