Offaly greyhound romps to victory in Irish Derby

The Offaly owned greyhound star, Good News, has romped to victory BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Dublin’s Shelbourne Park tonight.

Good News went off as the 7/4jf from Trap 2 with the other joint favourite Sonic in Trap 6.

However from the start, Good News blasted out of the traps and went to the first bend in the lead. From that point on Good News was never threatened as the rest of the greyhounds in the race were left in the wake.

Owned by Sandra Guilfoyle from Moneygall and trained by Pat Guilfoyle, Good News stormed to the line in a time of 29.37 seconds.

Speaking after the race Pat said he was 'over the moon to have won' adding that winning the Derby was what every owner, breeder and trainer aspired to do.