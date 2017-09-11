Tullamore Harriers Report (September 11)

Kilcavan 5k

The Kilcavan 5k road race which took place last Friday night has been a popular event for years and has grown increasingly competitive with this year’s race won in a time of 16.24 by Ballyroan’s Tom Dunne. Tullamore Harriers were well represented with Chris Donegan leading the Harriers crew to come home 9 th overall in a time of 17.38.

Harriers results:

Chris Donegan 17.38; Mick Conneely 18.12; Dave Fox 18.26; Aoibhinn Lawlor 21.55; Paul O’Dea 22.26; Gary Dwyer 22.26; Ricky White 22.26; Gabriel Keyes 24.33; Paddy Rowland 24.54; Kevin Lannigan 24.57; Mette Cleary 27.58; Ava Spollen 27.58; Sinead Walsh 27.58; Paschal Naughton 28.08; Dave Kavanagh 28.23; Liz McEneff 31.24.

Great Northern Run

Dave Murray had a fantastic run in Newcastle last Sunday where he ran the Great Northern Run Half Marathon in a new pb of 1.15. Siobhan Stewart was also in action, running 1.53 for the 13.1 mile – great running by both. Dave and Siobhan ran in esteemed company with the race being won by Mo Farah in 1.00.06.

Banagher 5k

The newly-formed Banagher AC hosted their first 5k road race last Sunday. It was a very successful event despite the dual challenges of the inclement weather and a tough course. Pauline Curley won the women’s race with Sarah Stephens taking third place and Charlotte Abbott fourth. Jay Donegan was second overall behind Paul Buckley of Ferbane AC. Also running were Dave Dunican, Andy O’Grady, Mick Conneely, Tony McCormack, Conor Butler, Matt Corcoran and Jim Langan who was

first over 70. Well done to all.

Pictured: Jay Donegan in action in Banagher

Cooley Marathon

Well done to Rodge Larkin who ran a very hilly marathon on the Cooley Peninsula last Sunday as part of his preparation for Dublin in October.

Fixures

Sept:

Sun 17th Ballingar 10k (Offaly Championships)

Oct:

Sun 1st Offaly Novice, Jnr & Masters Cross Country

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Fri 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 24th Cappincur GAA 8k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

