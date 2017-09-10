All the weekend's Midland Schoolboy/Girl League Results
U-12 Major
Tullamore Twn 0 Clara Twn 1; Emo Celtic 6 Kilbeggan SC 2; Portlaoise AFC 2 Mullingar Kestrals 2
U-12 East
Kinnegad Dragons 1 Killeigh Utd 1; Rosenallis 5 Clara Utd 1; Tullamore Utd 5 Portlaoise Utd 0
U-12 West
Mullingar Hawks 1 Kinnegad Titans 4
U-13 Major
Mullingar Falcons 5 Mountmellick Utd 1
U-13 East
Abbeyleix Ath 1 Portlaoise AFC 2
U-13 West
Mullingar Kestrals 1 Tullamore Utd 4
U-14 Major
Killeigh 1 Portlaoise Utd 3; Mullingar Ath 3 Portumna Twn 0; T&S Utd 1 Kinnegad Jnrs 5
U-14 East
Clara Twn 6 Muountmellick Utd 2; Tullamore Utd 0 Mucklagh 5
U-14 West
Raharney Utd 0 Mullingar Tigers 5
U-15 East
Rosenallis 0 Clonaslee Utd 4; Portlaoise Utd 5 Emo Celtic 0
U-15 Central
Mullingar Cougars 0 Tullamore Twn 1; Raharney Utd 5 Mulllingar Lions 1; Kilbeggan SC 5 Killeigh 0
U-15 West
Templevilla 2 Willow Pk 2
U-16 East
Kilbeggan SC 2 Portlaoise AFC 5
U-16 West
Mullingar Cubs 0 Mullingar Ath 4; Gallen Utd 2 Banagher Utd 1
U-12 Girls
Bealnamulla 5 Kilbeggan SC 1; Banagher Utd1 Tullamore Twn 3
U-14 Girls
Portlaoise AFC 4 Mucklagh 7; Belanamulla 1 Clara Twn 5
U-16 Girls
Portlaoise 0 Bealnamulla 4; Athlone Twn 5 Clara Twn 2; Real FA Swans 4 Mucklagh 0
