Taoiseach heading to Kilbeggan Races this Friday

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will be in the midlands this week as he officially turns the sod at the site of the new Center Parcs holiday development in Longford on Friday, September 8.

Later that evening, Leo is expected to attend Kilbeggan Races' End of Season Celebration race meeting.

He will be accompanied on his visit by local Fine Gael TD for Longford-Westmeath, Peter Burke.

The Taoiseach is expected to hand out trophies to the winning connections of the races at the Westmeath track.

Perhaps, as the newly appointed Taoiseach and youngest Government leader ever, Leo will be interested in a horse called New Kid in Town, running in the 18:55 race for trainer Willie Mullins.

It has been a fantastic year for Kilbeggan Racecourse with increased attendances at each of the seven race meetings and the attendance of An Taoiseach this week is set to cap a wonderful season there.

