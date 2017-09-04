Tullamore Harriers Notes (September 4)

Leinster Medal winners at Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Harriers’ Quinlan Cup Half Marathon had been designated as the Leinster Half Marathon Championship race for 2017 and there were a number of medals claimed by the host club in the various categories being contested.

Pauline Curley took gold in the Senior Female category having won the women’s race outright; Elysia McCormack took silver in the M35 age group with Tracey Kinnarney taking the bronze. Bernie Daly won the ladies 050 category while Ann Daly won the 055 age group with Liz McEneff taking bronze in the same category.

Mary Galvin also took gold in her 060 age group. The Tullamore ladies Senior team of Pauline Curley, Sinead Rigney and Elysia McCormack won team gold ahead of St Coca’s AC and Ferbane AC. The over 35 team of Mag Grennan, Tracey Kinnarney and Martina Costello also won team gold as did the over 50 team of Mary Galvin, Bernie Daly and Ann Daly.

In the men’s competition, Pauric Ennis was the silver medallist in the Senior Men’s category; Eddie Garry was third in the M35 category and Glenn Finlay also won a bronze medal for the M45 age group. Christy Donegan added Leinster gold to his National medal for the over 55s. Andy O’Grady was the winner of the o60 age group with Jim Dolan second and Jim Langan earned a gold medal as first over 70.

The Tullamore Senior team of Pauric Ennis, Eddie Garry and Raymond Ryan took silver in the team competition; the M35 team of Mick O’Brien, Glenn Finlay and Darragh Rigney were third overall and there was team gold for the over 50 team of Christy Donegan, Brendan Abbott and Sean Reynolds. Congratulations to all our medallists.

Drumcullen 5k

Tullamore Harriers dominated the top spots in Drumcullen 5k last Saturday evening. Despite inclement weather Paul Mitchell was a clear winner in a time of 19:56 with Michael O'Brien second and Richie Faulkner third, David Fox fourth and Robbie Westman fifth. Brendan Abbott was 1st o5 and Mathew McCormack who is returning from injury also had a great run. Dympna Condron won the ladies race and Lavinia Spain was the fourth lady home. Well done to you all.

Harriers results

Paul Mitchell 19:56, Michael O’Brien 21;23, Richie Faulkner 22:00, David Fox 22:37, Robbie Westman 2250, Brendan Abbott 24:47, Dympna Condron 25:41, Lavinia Leahy 26:51, Mathew McCormack 29:22.

Fixtures

Sept:

Fri 8th Kilcavan 5k

Sun 17th Ballingar 10k (Offaly Championships)

Oct:

Sun 1st Offaly Novice, Jnr & Masters Cross Country

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Fri 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 24th Cappincur GAA 8k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon. A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.