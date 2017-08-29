Tullamore Junior Hockey Club open to new members

Following on from its very successful summer camp, Tullamore Junior Hockey Club is now looking forward to another exciting and action packed hockey playing season.

Registration for all players and newcomers will be held this coming Sunday, September 3, from 11am -1pm at Harriers Sports Centre.

Both boys and girls from 3rd class to 6th year are welcome to register. Anyone wishing to consider trying the sport can head along on registration day to meet and chat with the coaches.

U10s (3rd and 4th class) and U12s (5th and 6th class) play monthly Sunday blitzes in the West Leinster League with clubs from North Kildare, Naas, Newbridge, Abbeyleix and Mullingar and a number of friendlies are organised with other clubs, including Athlone, throughout the year.

The club have said that "2017/2018 will be both a busy and exciting year for our U14 and U16 squads as they embark to territories new as the club has joined the Leinster Junior Hockey League and will play competitive games with many teams from the traditional hockey clubs in Dublin, such as Railway Union, Three Rock and Genesis.

The Leinster Junior Hockey League is played on a home and away basis, with a minimum of eight games per division.

Training will start back from Tuesday, September 5, and full training schedules and fixtures will be posted at www.tullamorehockeyclub.ie.

Since its inception 27 years ago, the club has gone from strength to strength and enjoyed success at club and college level. It boasts a membership of over 100 juniors each year for over a decade.

