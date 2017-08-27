This week's CCFL Results
This week's CCFL Results
CCFL Over 35 Cup Final
Mullingar Town 3 Portlaoise Shamrocks 2;
CCFL Over 35 Shield Final
Raharney Utd 3 Moate Celtic 2;
Senior Division
Tullamore Town 1 Willow Park 2;
Clara Town 0 Monksland Utd 2;
Division 1
Coolraine 2 Towerhill Rovers 4;
Gentex 0 Portlaoise Shamrocks 4;
Horseleap Utd 3 Raheen FC 0;
Moydow FC 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1;
Division 2
Clonown Rovers 4 Birr Town B 0;
FC Killoe 0 Gallen Utd 3;
Highfield Utd 2 Stradbally Town 2;
Moate Celtic 1 O’Moore FC 7;
Division 3
Monksland Utd 1 St Aengus 3;
Banagher Utd 4 BBC Utd 0;
Clara Town B 2 Maryborough FC 0;
Derry Rovers B 3 Ballinagar 0;
Division 4
Riverside FC 3 St Cormacks Ath 4;
Abbeyleix Ath 0 Cloneygowan Celtic 1;
Ballinahown B 2 Keenagh Utd 3;
Clonmore Utd 3 Mountmellick Celtic 3;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on