Opening weekend fixtures for the Midland Schoolboys/Girls League
Soccer Fixtures
Saturday
MSL U-15 East
Rosenallis v Clonaslee Utd, S Comerford, The Grove, 10:30
MSL U-15 Central
Raharney Utd v Killeigh, D McCormack, Higginstown, 11:00
MSL U-15 West
St Francis v St Josephs, D Kiernan, Iona Park, 11:00
MSL U-16 East
Rosenallis v Killeigh, S Comerford, The Grove, 12:00
MSL U-16 West
Mullingar Ath v St Francis, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 11:00
Portumna v St Josephs, D Nagle, Marian Pk, 11:00
