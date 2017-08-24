Opening weekend fixtures for the CCFL
Click through for more
Saturday August 26
PMB Construction Over 35 Cup Final
Mullingar Town v Portlaoise Shamrocks; 6.00; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly x 3
PMB Construction Over 35 Shield Final
Moate Celtic v Raharney Utd; 6.00; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands x 3
Sunday August 27
All games at 11am unless stated
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v Willow Park; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Midlands
Clara Town A v Monksland Utd A; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly
Idle Ballinahown, Birr Town, Inny FC, Clonaslee Utd, Mullingar Town, Rosenallis, Mulliingar Athletic;
Division 1
Coolraine v Towerhill Rovers; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Gentex v Portlaoise Shamrocks; Leisure World, Athlone; Offaly
Horseleap Utd v Raheen; Horseleap Village; Offaly
Moydow FC v Walsh Island Shamrocks; 12.00; Ardagh, Co. Longford; Midlands
Idle, Mountmellick, Derry Rovers;
Division 2
Clonown Rovers v Birr Town B; Community Park , Clonown; Midlands
FC Killoe v Gallen Utd; The Mall,, Longford; Midlands
Highfield Utd v Stradbally Town; Burkes Hill, Birr; Offaly
Moate Celtic v O'Moore FC, Community College , Moate; Offaly
Idle Portarlington Town
Division 3
Monksland Utd v St Aengus; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands
Banagher Utd v BBC Utd; Middle Road Banagher; Offaly
Clara Town B v Maryborough; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Midlands
Derry Rovers B v Ballinagar 8.00 Friday 25th; Brians Park Edenderry; Offaly
Idle; Geashill, St Carthages
Division 4
Riverside FC v St Cormacs Ath; Belmont; Midlands
Abbeyleix Ath v Cloneygowan Celtic; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly
Kenagh Utd v Ballinnahown B; Riverside Kenagh; Midlands
Clonmore Utd v Mountmellick Celtic; Community Pitch Boora; Offaly
Idle; Rosenallis;
Wednesday August 30
Senior Division
Willow Park v Mullingar Town A; 8.00; Willow Park, Athlone; Midlands
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on