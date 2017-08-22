Offaly GAA club prepare for Golf Classic

Local hurling club Ballyskenagh-Killavilla are putting the final touches to their upcoming Golf Classic.

On Saturday, September 2, at Roscrea Golf Club, players, officials and supporters will swap the hurls for the golf clubs as they take to the course for their beloved teams.

A team of 4 will cost €120 and a great day out is expected.

For tee times off to book a place or find out about sponsorship, you can call Nevan on 0872167934.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.