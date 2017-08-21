Tullamore Triathlon Club Notes (August 21)

Caroline Kearney Olympic Triathlon

Competing in the Caroline Kearney Olympic distance triathlon on Saturday, August 12, were Lar Tierney and Rita Daly. This race, hosted by Midland Tri Club and held in Lilliput Adventure Centre, consists of a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike and a 10km run. Lar finished in 349th position in a time of 2:44:23 with splits for the swim, bike and run of 30:51, 1:20:03 and 49:57. Completing in a time of 2:51:06 in 399th position was Rita Daly with splits of 33:20, 1:23:59 and 48:40. Well done to both Lar and Rita.

Ironman 70.3

The 3rd edition of Ironman 70.3 Dublin took place on Sunday, August 20. This event consists of a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike and a 21.1km run. The swim is held in Dun Laoghaire with the cycle taking participants through Dublin city centre out to Clonee, Maynooth and finishing in the Phoenix Park where the competitors must complete a multiple-lap half marathon. Competing in her first half Ironman event for Tullamore was Paula Scott. Paula has progressed very quickly through the triathlon races having completed her first try-a-tri triathlon only a few years ago. Paula completed the event in 6:49:35 taking her home in 1,390th place with splits of 49:48, 3:27:26 and 2:12:42. Paula was also the subject of an article in the Sunday Independent on women in triathlon. Well done Paula. Super achievement.

