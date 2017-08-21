Highfield Golf Club Notes (August 21)
1st Sean Lewis (21) 39pts, 2nd Alan Baker (20) 39pts 3rd Paul Kavanagh (14) 39pts.
Ladies: 1st Anne Foran 2nd Susan Tarpey, 3rd Mary Daniel.
Our open week kicks off on Saturday, August 26 and runs until Sunday, August 27 with the Junior/Intermediate and Minor Scratch Cup. On Monday and Tuesday we have a 3 Person Shambles. Wednesday and Thursday is an Open Singles. Friday and Saturday is a Complimentary Day. Free entry. The week finishes on Sunday, September 3 with the President's Prize (Mr Alan Duggan). Come along and join us for what promises to be a great week of golf. Bookings can be made online at highfield-golf.ie of by phoning 046 9731021.
