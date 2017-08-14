Highfield Golf Club Notes (August 14)

Results

Sunday, August 13

1st John Hickey (16) 39pts

2nd Stephen McDermott (4) 38pts

3rd Paul Kavanagh (14) 38pts 2's Stephen McDermott, Mick Horan, Paul Kavanagh, William

Tooher.

Ladies:

1st Susan Tarpey (21) 40pts

2nd Colettte Woods (25) 39pts

3rd Gretta Foran (19) 36pts.

The Midweek Senior Open continues every Wednesday with presentation in Clubhouse at 4pm. Open week this year runs from Saturday, August 26, to our final day on Sunday, September 3. Full details on our website or by searching Highfield Golf and Country Club on Facebook. All welcome to what promises to be a great week of golf.

