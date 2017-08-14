Registration day for Killeigh Boys & Girls soccer club

Killeigh School Boys/Girls Registration 2017 is taking place next Saturday, August 19, in The Pond, Killeigh from 10am to 1pm.

All new players will need a passport sized photo and original passport or birth cert - these will be returned to you.

Existing players whose player ID has expired will be notified by their managers.

Killeigh School Boys/Girls Soccer Club welcome all age groups from our Killeigh Cubs Programme for 4, 5 & 6 year olds up to u16 Boys & U18 Girls.

Why not come along with your child and get involved by volunteering to help out? As a soccer club we try to encourage as much participation by parents as possible.

Training courses are available during the year with everything from FAI training courses to first aid training.

For further information you can visit their Facebook page by searching Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Club.

Alternatively you can contact: Chairman Ollie O’Connell 087 2218410 or Secretary Frank McEvoy 087 6865119.

There will be another Registration Day on Saturday, September 2, in The Pond, Killeigh from 10am to 1pm.

