Killeigh Ladies Soccer Club Notes (July 31)

New Season

Killeigh Ladies Soccer Club, last season's league and cup winners, are starting back pre-season training on Tuesday August 8 at 7pm in the Pond Field, Killeigh. The first match for the coming season's CCFL women's division kicks off on Sunday, September 10. Anyone interested in playing for Killeigh Ladies this year can come along on the night or alternatively, if you can't make it on Tuesday, August 8 but would like to join, you can contact Secretary, Brenda Betson on 0879420614 or Chairman, Ollie O'Connell on 0872218410 for more information. All players welcome, especially goalkeepers or anyone interested in doing goalkeeping, training will be provided.