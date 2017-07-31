Highfield Golf Club Results (July 31)

Results

Our weekly competition played in very unsettled weather was won by up and coming golfer Mark Duggan playing off 5 with a great score of 41pts. In second place our young french visitor Nans Bourgeois, also playing off 5 with 40pts. 3rd place on the day went to John Hickey playing off 16 with 37pts (b9).

Ladies Results

1st Grettta Foran (20) 37pts, 2nd Anne Foran (16) 36pts 3rd Colette Woods (25) 35pts.

