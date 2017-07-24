Tullamore Triathlon Club Notes (July 24)

Waterways Ireland Triathlone

On July 8, 2017, the Waterways Ireland Triathlone event took place. Competing in the Super-Sprint distance (200m Swim, 7.5Km Bike, 2.5Km Run) were Shane McLaughlin who finished in a time of 38:27 with splits of 4:56, 15:18 and 14:17 which was good for 12th position. Competing in the standard distance event (1500m, 40km Bike, 10Km Run) was Denzil Jacobs who completed the distance in 32 position in a time of 2:24:44 with splits of 28:42, 1:08:07 and 45:05

Two Provinces Triathlon

On July 15, 2017, Lanesboro Triathlon Club held their annual Two Provinces Triathlon. This is a very well organised triathlon and always a favourite with triathletes. Competing in the Try-A-Tri (200m Swim, 20Km Bike and 5Km Run) were Glynnda Kinnarney in a time of 1:25:57 (11th position) with splits of 7:02, 44:44 and 31:04. Alan Mitchell completed the Sprint distance (750m Swim, 20Km Bike and 5Km Run) event in 1:25:25 with splits of 18:13, 39:20 and 23:47.

V-Graph Kilkenny Triathlon

On July 16, 2017, Kilkenny Triathlon Club held their annual V-Graph Kilkenny Triathlon. Competing in the Try-A-Tri (250m Swim, 20Km Bike and 5Km Run) were Elisha McCormack in a time of 1:24:44 (19th position) with splits of 8:19, 42:26 and 24:15. Lar Tierney (99th position) completed the Sprint distance (750m Swim, 20Km Bike and 5Km Run) event in 1:21:55 with splits of 12:13, 38:42 and 24:07.