Strong final round sees Lowry finish in Top 20 at Irish Open

An excellent bogey free final round of six under par saw Shane Lowry shoot up the leaderboard to finish in the Top 20 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The Offaly golfer had six birdies in nine holes from the 6th to the 14th to move up the leaderboard. He started the week with a four under par 68 but two one under par rounds on Friday and Saturday saw him fall off the pace but his strong finish on Sunday moved him back up.

The event was won by Spain's Jon Rahm who shot a final round of seven under par to finish six shots ahead of the field.