Offaly golfer takes title at Irish Seniors Close Championship

Birr golfer Billy Donlon took home the Rose Bowl from the Irish Seniors Close Championship at Malone.

Billy won the 65-69 age category with impressive rounds of 72, 76 and 76.

He finished 11 shots behind Jim Carvill who clinched his first Irish Seniors Close Championship with three strokes to spare at Malone.

The Banbridge golfer shot rounds of 73, 68 and 72 to claim the title.

For full results from the event click here