Sky Sports personalities learn how club fuels county in the GAA

Two of the most recognisabale faces in soccer have arrived in Ireland this week to discover all things GAA. On a journey with AIB, proud sponsors of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Jeff Stelling and Chris “Kammy” Kamara will travel the length and breadth of the country to experience Gaelic Football and discover just what our national games mean to Ireland.

The Sky Sports soccer pundits will discover how club fuels county by experiencing both grassroots and inter-county football, stopping at local clubs and seeing first-hand the thread that links small clubs to the biggest stage in the land.

Stelling and Kamara’s journey will expose them to the communities, rivalries, pride, players and families, as well as the GAA pundits that make it so unique in world sport. Through this journey, the Sky Sports pundits will witness how important the club system is in contributing to county football, and prepares players to compete in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Speaking about this once in a lifetime opportunity, Chris Kamara said: “We are really excited about this. To get to travel across Ireland, learn about a new sport and better understand what the GAA is about is a fantastic opportunity for fans of any sport. We can’t wait to hit the road and begin our journey with AIB!”

Speaking on Thursday morning, Jeff Stelling said: “We don’t have much knowledge of Gaelic Football but have obviously spent much of our professional lives in football and both enjoy a strong affinity to our local clubs, so we do hope that some of this will translate. Hopefully we will have a much better understanding by the end of our journey.”

Mark Doyle, Head of Group Brands, AIB, spoke about their impending journey: “The GAA is unique. We have world class athletes that compete as amateurs with an unbelievable level of dedication that we think will amaze both Jeff and Chris. We want to teach them about AIB’s belief of Club Fuels County, so this journey will let them experience the grassroots of GAA and discover where county players start their career, at home with their local club. We’re looking forward to seeing the reaction of two of the most recognisable pundits from one of the world’s most famous leagues as they take on this epic journey.”

