Offaly's Jack Regan to start for Ireland against New Zealand at World Cup

The Ireland U-20s side to face New Zealand tomorrow has been named and an Offaly man will make his first start of the tournament which is being held in Georgia.

After coming on from the bench in the first two games against Italy and Scotland, Birr's Jack Regan will wear the number 5 jersey for the game against the All Blacks.

It will be the UCD and Leinster man's eighth cap at this level and he will pack down alongside Gavin Coombes.

Ireland narrowly lost to both Italy and Scotland in their opening two games.

At the Captain's Run at the Kutaisi Stadium, Ireland Head Coach Peter Malone commented, "It's been a difficult opening to the tournament for the team, but we have a young side and while everyone is disappointed that the results haven't gone our way so far, the players will have gained a lot from those two games. There's more players gaining their first U20s caps tomorrow so it gives them the opportunity to show what they can do in an Ireland jersey. New Zealand have looked impressive in their opening games against Scotland and Italy so we will need to take the learnings from our opening games and be ready for a huge test tomorrow.”

The match will be broadcast live by Eir Sport at 12.30pm Irish time tomorrow, and it will be available to watch via www.worldrugby.org in certain countries.

Ireland team in full

15. Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster) (3)

14. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster) (1)

13. Jack Kelly (Dublin University/ Leinster) (4) Captain

12. David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster)* (0)

11. Liam Coombes (Garryowen/Munster) *(0)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster) (4)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/ Ulster) (7)

1. Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster) (6)

2. Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster) (2)

3. Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/ Leinster) (3)

4. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/ Munster) (5)

5. Jack Regan (UCD/ Leinster) (7)

6. Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster) (4)

7. John Foley (Shannon/Munster) (1)

8. Sean Masterson (Corinthians/ Connacht) (3)



Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster) (5)

17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) (1)

18. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster) (7)

19. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster) (6)

20. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (6)

21. Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster) (5)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary's/ Leinster) (2)

23. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/ Leinster) (7)



*Denotes uncapped at this level.