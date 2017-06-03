Shane Lowry moves up leaderboard at Memorial Tournament

Following on from his top ten finish at the European Tour's PGA Championship last weekend, Shane Lowry has moved into contention going into the weekend at the Memorial Championship on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly golfer shot a four under par 68 in his second round to move up to a share of 13th place after 36 holes. He had five birdies on his front nine including three just before the turn. He dropped two shots on the back nine but also birdied the 15th to leave himself on four under for the tournament.

That is ten shots behind leader Jason Dufner who incredibly shot back to back rounds of seven under par 65 to lead the rest of the high quality field by five shots.

Shane Lowry is back on course today at 5.30pm today and he will be playing alongside South Korean Byeong Hun An

