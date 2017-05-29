Shane Lowry shoots up Race to Dubai rankings after strong finish at Wentworth

Shane Lowry has jumped 87 placed on the European Tour's Race to Dubai following his sixth place finish at the PGA Championship at Wentworth over the weekend.

He moved from 144th all the way up to 57th and inside the all important top 60. He also moved up seven places in the Official World Golf Rankings from 76th to 69th.

The Offaly golfer was briefly in a tie for the lead after a stunning front nine on his final round however double bogies on 15 and 17 dropped him back into the pack. He finished with a flourish with and eagle on the 18th to secure a share of sixth place.

He heads back across the Atlantic this week to play in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.