Sixth place finish for Shane Lowry at PGA Championship

Shane Lowry has finished sixth in the flagship event on the European Tour, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly golfer finished with a final round of three under par 69 which included an eagle on the last however he also had two double bogies on the back nine that cost him his chance at winning the event.

He started off in superb form hitting five birdies on the front nine to make the turn at nine under for the tournament which at that stage was in a tie for the lead.

Unfortunately for the Offaly man, he narrowly missed a birdie put on 14 and a wayward tee shot on 15 led to a double bogey that dropped him away from the leaders. He had another double bogey on 17 but he finished with a superb eagle on 18 for a share of sixth place.

Alex Noren won the title with what will surely turn out to be one of the rounds of the year. The Swede finished on eleven under par after a final round of ten under par.