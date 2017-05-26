Shane Lowry goes into the weekend in top 20 at PGA Championship

Despite hitting five bogies in his second round at the European Tour's PGA Championship in Wentworth, Shane Lowry remains inside the Top 20 going into the weekend.

The Offaly golfer offset the dropped shots on 5, 6, 9, 13 and 14 with birdies on 4, 12 and 18.

It leaves him on two under par for the tournament which is five shots off the lead held by a trio of players, Francesco Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Thomas Pieters.

Lowry has an excellent record at Wentworth and he is well placed to make a challenge over the weekend.

