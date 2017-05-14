Midland Schoolboy/Girl League Results
MSL RESULTS
U-9 Boys Shield Final
Willow Pk 1 6 Walsh Island
U-10 Bowl Final
Clara Tn 2 1 Tullamore Tn; Mullingar Hawks 0 1 Portlaoise Rvs
U-11 Boys Cup Final
Portumna Tn 0 0 Mullingar Kestrals
U-11 Boys Shield Final
St Aengus 2 0 Birr Tn
Midland U-14 Cup
Suncroft 4 2 Tullamore Tn
Midland U-14 Plate Final
Portlaoise AFC 4 6 Kinnegad Jnrs
U-14 Boys Shield Semi Final
T&S United 3 3 Tullamore Utd
U-15 Boys Sean (Ski) Lowry Cup Final
St Francis 0 2 Emo Celtic
U-15 Boys Shield Final
St Aengus 0 3 Killeigh
U-16 Boys Lennon Cup Final
Mountmellick Utd 0 2 Gallen Utd
U-16 Boys Shield Final
Clara Tn 4 3 Birr Tn
U-12 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 2 1 East Galway Utd
U-12 Girls Shield Final
Clara Tn 2 1 Kinnegad Jnrs
U-14 Girls Shield Final
Kinnegad Jnrs 2 2 Birr Tn
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on