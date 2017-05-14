Midland Schoolboy/Girl League Results

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

MSL RESULTS

 

U-9 Boys Shield Final

Willow Pk 1 6 Walsh Island

 

U-10 Bowl Final

Clara Tn 2 1 Tullamore Tn; Mullingar Hawks 0 1 Portlaoise Rvs

 

U-11 Boys Cup Final

Portumna Tn 0 0 Mullingar Kestrals

 

U-11 Boys Shield Final

St Aengus 2 0 Birr Tn

 

Midland U-14 Cup

Suncroft 4 2 Tullamore Tn

 

Midland U-14 Plate Final

Portlaoise AFC 4 6 Kinnegad Jnrs

 

U-14 Boys Shield Semi Final

T&S United 3 3 Tullamore Utd

 

U-15 Boys Sean (Ski) Lowry Cup Final

St Francis 0 2 Emo Celtic

 

U-15 Boys Shield Final

St Aengus 0 3 Killeigh

 

U-16 Boys Lennon Cup Final

Mountmellick Utd 0 2 Gallen Utd

 

U-16 Boys Shield Final

Clara Tn 4 3 Birr Tn

 

U-12 Girls Cup Final

Bealnamulla 2 1 East Galway Utd

 

U-12 Girls Shield Final

Clara Tn 2 1 Kinnegad Jnrs

 

U-14 Girls Shield Final

Kinnegad Jnrs 2 2 Birr Tn