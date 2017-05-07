CCFL Results (May 6 - 7)
CCFL Results
CCFL Youths Cup Final
Hodson Bay Celtic 4 Portlaoise AFC 1;
Under 19 Premier Division
Ballymahon 1 Birr Town 1;
Willow Park 3 Tullamore Town 1;
FAI Womens Intermediate Cup 1st Round
Killeigh Ladies 4 Leixlip Utd 1;
Billy Hyland Premier Div Cup Final
Clara Town 4 Birr Town 3
Dennis Delaney Div 2 Cup Final
Horseleap Utd 2 Raheen FC 0;
Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Semi Final
BBC Utd 2 O’Moore FC 1;
Division 4 Cup Final
Cloneygowan Celtic 3 St Aengus 1;
