Midland Schoolboy/Girl League Results (May 1 - May 6)

Kilkenny Soccer

MSL Results (May 1 - May 6)


U-9 Boys Cup Final
Emo Utd 2 2 Frankford Utd

U-9 East
Walsh Island 2 4 Mountmellick Utd; St Aengus 3 2 Abbeyleix Utd

U-10 Boys Terry Hilliard Cup Semi Final
St Aengus 0 0 Mountmellick Utd; Clara Tn 2 0 Abbeyleix Ath

U-10 Boys Shield Final
Tullamore Tn 3 0 Birr Tn

U-10 Bowl Group 1
Mullingar Hawks 3 0 T&S United; Portlaoise Tn 1 3 Mucklagh; T&S United 1 1 Birr Tn

U-11 Major
Mullingar Kestrals 0 1 Portumna Tn

U-12 Boys Cup Final
Birr Tn 2 1 Tullamore Tn

U-12 Boys Shield Semi Finals
Mucklagh 0 0 Abbeyleix; Kilbeggan SC 3 0 Gallen Utd; Portlaoise AFC 0 1 Rosenallis

U-12 Div 1 West Play Off
Mullingar Falcons 3 0 Portumna Tn

Midland U-13 Shield
Kinnegad Colts 2 1 Monastrevin; Killeigh 1 3 Kinnegad Lions

U-13 Major
Mullingar Ath 3 0 Mountmellick Utd

U-13 Premier
Portumna Tn 4 1 T&S United; Clara Tn 5 5 Abbeyleix Utd

U-13 Div 2
Emo Celtic 3 0 Tullamore Utd

Midland U-14 Cup
Tullamore Tn 3 1 Athy Tn

U-14 Boys Stokes Cup Semi Final
Portumna 0 1 Mullingar Ath

U-14 Major
Mullingar Cougars 0 4 Portlaoise AFC

Midland U-15 Cup
Emo Celtic 1 0 Edenderry tn

U-15 Boys Shield Final
St Aengus 4 0 Rosenallis; Killeigh 2 1 Mullingar Tigers

U-15 Plate Final
Portlaoise AFC 1 7 Abbeyleix Ath

U-15 Div 1
Kilbeggan SC 5 1 Portumna Tn

Midland U-16 Cup
Willow Pk Celtic 5 3 Naas A

U-16 Boys Shield Final
Clara Tn 6 1 Mucklagh; Willow Pk 1 2 Birr Tn

U-10/11 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 0 3 Mucklagh

U-10/11 Girls Shield Final
Tullamore 4 1 Killeigh

U-14 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 7 6 Mucklagh

U-16 Major
Rahanine 3 0 Gallen Utd

U-9 Boys Shield Final
Walsh Island 3 4 Emo Celtic

U9 East
St Aengus 0 1 T&S United

U-10 Boys Terry Hilliard Cup Semi Final
Willow Pk 1 2 Gallen Utd

U-10 Boys Shield Final
Killeigh 2 1 Mucklagh

U-12 Boys Shield Semi Finals
Mullingar Kestrels 0 3 Tullamore Utd

Midland U-13 Cup
Portlaoise AFC 4 1 Naas Blue

U-13 Boys Mark Casey Cup
Kinnegad Lions 1 2 Kinnegad Colts

U-13 Major
Killeigh 0 2 Mullingar Ath

U-13 Premier
T&S United 3 0 Clara Tn

U-14 Div 1 West
Birr Utd 0 1 Portumna Tn

U-15 Boys Sean (Ski) Lowry Cup Semi Final
St Francis 2 1 Raharney Utd

U-15 Div 1
Kilbeggan SC 0 2 East Galway Utd

U-12 Girls
Kinnegad Jnrs 0 2 Mucklagh


U-9 East
Mountmellick Utd 4 0 Clonaslee Utd

U-10 Boys Terry Hilliard Cup Semi Final
Emo Celtic 1 0 Mullingar Hawks; Abbeyleix Ath 3 1 Clara Tn; Mountmellick Utd 1 0 St Aengus

U-12 Boys Shield Semi Finals
Rosenallis 3 3 Kilbeggan SC

U-13 Boys Shield Semi Final
Abbeyleix Utd 1 3 Portlaoise AFC

U-15 Boys Shield Final
Rosenallis 4 5 St Aengus

U-16 Boys Shield
Mucklagh 0 5 Clara Tn; Birr Tn 2 1 Willow Pk

U-10 Boys Shield Final
Mucklagh 2 0 Killeigh

U-11 Boys Cup Semi Final
Abbeyleix Ath 1 1 Tullamore Tn

U-12 Boys Cup Final
Tullamore Tn 3 1 Birr Tn

U-14 Div 1 West
Birr Tn 3 1 Birr Utd

U-14 Girls Shield Final
Killeigh Utd 1 1 Kinnegad Jnrs

U-16 Girls Shield Final
Birr Tn 4 1 Banagher Utd

U-9 Boys Shield Final
Emo Celtic 0 3 Walsh Island

U-10 Boys Shield Final
Birr Tn 1 0 Tullamore Tn

U-10 Bowl Group 1
Mullingar Hawks 3 1 Clara

U-11 Boys Cup Semi Final
Mullingar Kestrals 0 1 Portumna Tn; Tullamore Tn 5 0 Abbeyleix Ath

U-11 Boys Shield Semi Final
Birr Tn 1 0 T&S United; Rahanine 3 4 St Aengus

Midland U-13 Cup
Naas Blue 3 0 Portlaoise AFC

Midland U-13 Shield
Monastrevin 1 1 Kinnegad Colts

U-13 Boys Mark Casey Cup
Mullingar Ath 4 1 Birr Tn

U-13 Boys Shield Semi Final
Emo Celtic 1 1 T&S United

U-13 Boys Plate Final
Rahanine 2 3 Raharney Utd

U-13 Major
Mullingar Ath 5 1 Birr Tn

U-13 Premier
Mullingar Tigers 1 1 Portumna Tn

U-14 Boys Plate Final
Kilbeggan SC 1 2 St Josephs

U-15 Boys Shield Final
Mullingar Tigers 3 3 Killeigh; Clara Tn 3 1 St Aengus

U-16 Div 1
Willow Pk 5 0 East Galway Utd

U-16 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 3 0 Bealnamulla Utd