Midland Schoolboy/Girl League Results (May 1 - May 6)
U-9 Boys Cup Final
Emo Utd 2 2 Frankford Utd
U-9 East
Walsh Island 2 4 Mountmellick Utd; St Aengus 3 2 Abbeyleix Utd
U-10 Boys Terry Hilliard Cup Semi Final
St Aengus 0 0 Mountmellick Utd; Clara Tn 2 0 Abbeyleix Ath
U-10 Boys Shield Final
Tullamore Tn 3 0 Birr Tn
U-10 Bowl Group 1
Mullingar Hawks 3 0 T&S United; Portlaoise Tn 1 3 Mucklagh; T&S United 1 1 Birr Tn
U-11 Major
Mullingar Kestrals 0 1 Portumna Tn
U-12 Boys Cup Final
Birr Tn 2 1 Tullamore Tn
U-12 Boys Shield Semi Finals
Mucklagh 0 0 Abbeyleix; Kilbeggan SC 3 0 Gallen Utd; Portlaoise AFC 0 1 Rosenallis
U-12 Div 1 West Play Off
Mullingar Falcons 3 0 Portumna Tn
Midland U-13 Shield
Kinnegad Colts 2 1 Monastrevin; Killeigh 1 3 Kinnegad Lions
U-13 Major
Mullingar Ath 3 0 Mountmellick Utd
U-13 Premier
Portumna Tn 4 1 T&S United; Clara Tn 5 5 Abbeyleix Utd
U-13 Div 2
Emo Celtic 3 0 Tullamore Utd
Midland U-14 Cup
Tullamore Tn 3 1 Athy Tn
U-14 Boys Stokes Cup Semi Final
Portumna 0 1 Mullingar Ath
U-14 Major
Mullingar Cougars 0 4 Portlaoise AFC
Midland U-15 Cup
Emo Celtic 1 0 Edenderry tn
U-15 Boys Shield Final
St Aengus 4 0 Rosenallis; Killeigh 2 1 Mullingar Tigers
U-15 Plate Final
Portlaoise AFC 1 7 Abbeyleix Ath
U-15 Div 1
Kilbeggan SC 5 1 Portumna Tn
Midland U-16 Cup
Willow Pk Celtic 5 3 Naas A
U-16 Boys Shield Final
Clara Tn 6 1 Mucklagh; Willow Pk 1 2 Birr Tn
U-10/11 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 0 3 Mucklagh
U-10/11 Girls Shield Final
Tullamore 4 1 Killeigh
U-14 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 7 6 Mucklagh
U-16 Major
Rahanine 3 0 Gallen Utd
U-9 Boys Shield Final
Walsh Island 3 4 Emo Celtic
U9 East
St Aengus 0 1 T&S United
U-10 Boys Terry Hilliard Cup Semi Final
Willow Pk 1 2 Gallen Utd
U-10 Boys Shield Final
Killeigh 2 1 Mucklagh
U-12 Boys Shield Semi Finals
Mullingar Kestrels 0 3 Tullamore Utd
Midland U-13 Cup
Portlaoise AFC 4 1 Naas Blue
U-13 Boys Mark Casey Cup
Kinnegad Lions 1 2 Kinnegad Colts
U-13 Major
Killeigh 0 2 Mullingar Ath
U-13 Premier
T&S United 3 0 Clara Tn
U-14 Div 1 West
Birr Utd 0 1 Portumna Tn
U-15 Boys Sean (Ski) Lowry Cup Semi Final
St Francis 2 1 Raharney Utd
U-15 Div 1
Kilbeggan SC 0 2 East Galway Utd
U-12 Girls
Kinnegad Jnrs 0 2 Mucklagh
U-9 East
Mountmellick Utd 4 0 Clonaslee Utd
U-10 Boys Terry Hilliard Cup Semi Final
Emo Celtic 1 0 Mullingar Hawks; Abbeyleix Ath 3 1 Clara Tn; Mountmellick Utd 1 0 St Aengus
U-12 Boys Shield Semi Finals
Rosenallis 3 3 Kilbeggan SC
U-13 Boys Shield Semi Final
Abbeyleix Utd 1 3 Portlaoise AFC
U-15 Boys Shield Final
Rosenallis 4 5 St Aengus
U-16 Boys Shield
Mucklagh 0 5 Clara Tn; Birr Tn 2 1 Willow Pk
U-10 Boys Shield Final
Mucklagh 2 0 Killeigh
U-11 Boys Cup Semi Final
Abbeyleix Ath 1 1 Tullamore Tn
U-12 Boys Cup Final
Tullamore Tn 3 1 Birr Tn
U-14 Div 1 West
Birr Tn 3 1 Birr Utd
U-14 Girls Shield Final
Killeigh Utd 1 1 Kinnegad Jnrs
U-16 Girls Shield Final
Birr Tn 4 1 Banagher Utd
U-9 Boys Shield Final
Emo Celtic 0 3 Walsh Island
U-10 Boys Shield Final
Birr Tn 1 0 Tullamore Tn
U-10 Bowl Group 1
Mullingar Hawks 3 1 Clara
U-11 Boys Cup Semi Final
Mullingar Kestrals 0 1 Portumna Tn; Tullamore Tn 5 0 Abbeyleix Ath
U-11 Boys Shield Semi Final
Birr Tn 1 0 T&S United; Rahanine 3 4 St Aengus
Midland U-13 Cup
Naas Blue 3 0 Portlaoise AFC
Midland U-13 Shield
Monastrevin 1 1 Kinnegad Colts
U-13 Boys Mark Casey Cup
Mullingar Ath 4 1 Birr Tn
U-13 Boys Shield Semi Final
Emo Celtic 1 1 T&S United
U-13 Boys Plate Final
Rahanine 2 3 Raharney Utd
U-13 Major
Mullingar Ath 5 1 Birr Tn
U-13 Premier
Mullingar Tigers 1 1 Portumna Tn
U-14 Boys Plate Final
Kilbeggan SC 1 2 St Josephs
U-15 Boys Shield Final
Mullingar Tigers 3 3 Killeigh; Clara Tn 3 1 St Aengus
U-16 Div 1
Willow Pk 5 0 East Galway Utd
U-16 Girls Cup Final
Bealnamulla 3 0 Bealnamulla Utd
