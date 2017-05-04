Shane Lowry struggles in opening round of Wells Fargo Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry struggled in his opening round at the Wells Fargo Championship shooting a three over par 75.

He was three over at the turn after three putting the 5th, 7th and 8th. He dropped a further shot on the 10th although he narrowly missed dropping a putt of over 70ft for par.

Lowry got one shot back on the 12th, his only birdie of the day as he finished with six straight pars.

With most of the field still to tee-off, the Offaly golfer is in 80th place and will need a strong round on Friday if he is to make it to the weekend.