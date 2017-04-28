Tag Rugby back up and running in Tullamore for 2017

It's that time of year again which means it's time to get tag rugby up and running for 2017 in Tullamore Rugby Club.

With the great success the club has had this year , it's bound to be a good summer and to start the ball rolling the club are going to have social / training games starting at 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If your new to Tag and want to try it out, come along as there are quiet a few people new to tag so the more the merrier.

For more, check out the Facebook page by clicking here

And ahead of that there is a massive event taking place in Tullamore Rugby Club this Sunday. Find out more here