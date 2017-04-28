Tullamore RFC hosting unique TRYcycle event

Tullamore RFC is hositng TRYcycle, an 80km or 100km cycle around the faithful county this Sunday, April 30.

With a target of 300 cyclists, this will be the largest fundraising event in the club’s history.

"It promises to be a great day and night as Irish legendary rock band Bagatelle will bring us well into the early hours," the club have said.

"We’re encouraging people of all fitness levels to get involved in the cycle - even those who don’t own a bike! The route has been designed to accommodate all levels of cyclists with regular refreshment stops and support units available to you en route," they explained.

To register for TRYcycle, visit tullamorerugby.com and follow the instructions.

Registration for the event is €150 and for that fee, you will receive the following:

- Entry into the 80km or 100km cycle

- An exclusive Tullamore Rugby Club cycling jersey

- Entry into the club’s lotto for the rest of 2017

- A ticket to our post cycle BBQ

- A ticket to our post cycle party with legendary rock band Bagetelle and a DJ

- The ability to apply for Irish International tickets

- A goodie bag

Tickets for Bagatelle will also be available to purchase separately.

For more information contact Ray Quinn on 086-3880057 or Pauline Keating on 087-9047103.

