Local school qualifies for All-Ireland Pitch & Putt final

A team of students from Gallen C.S have qualified for an All-Ireland final after booking their place at the Leinster Pitch & Putt schools final at Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath recently. The Gallen C.S teams were as follows: Team 1: Shane Murphy, Darragh Flynn and Sean Flynn, Team 2: Aaron McCabe, Adam Nugent and David Nally, Team 3: Adam Reams, Mark Cahill and Cian Darcy.

All three teams performed admirably but Team 1, made up of Shane Murphy, Darragh Flynn and Sean Flynn, qualified for the All-Ireland after a fine display. Shane Murphy and Sean Flynn had the best scores of +6 while Darragh Flynn also had a great score of +7 for 36 holes.

Shane and Darragh are also keen golfers and play golf at Birr Golf Club, but it was Sean Flynn who had the best 18 holes with an impressive -4 under par.

Preparations and practice have already begun for the All- Ireland finals at Tullamore on Friday, May 5.

