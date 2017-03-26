Combined Counties Football League Results (March 26)
U-17 Cup Group Stage
Mucklagh 2 T & S Utd 8; Killbeggan 4 Abbeyleix Ath 2;
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise A 3 Tullamore Town 2; Birr Town 3 Mullingar Ath 0;
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Horseleap Utd 3 Mucklagh 0
U-17 Premier Division
Longford Town 2 Hodson Bay 1; Willow Park 0 Edenderry Town 2; (Edenderry Champions);
U-19 Division 1
Banagher Utd 0 Rosenallis 5; (Rosenallis Champions)
Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Rosenallis 3 Clonaslee Utd 1;
Paddy Cotter Cup 3rd Round
Melville Utd 1 Horseleap Utd 0;
Division 1 Cup Quarter Final
Stradbally Town 1 (3) Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 (4); Pens aet;
Division 2 Cup Quarter Finals
Gallen Utd 1 Birr Town 3; Portarlington Town 2 Raheen FC 4;
Division 4 Cup Group Stage
Clonmore Utd 1 Rosenallis 5;
Saturday Divisions Cup Semi Final
Camlin Utd 1 Ballymahon 0;
Combined Counties Shield Semi Final
Highfied Utd 8 Maryborough FC 0;
Senior Division
St Peter’s 4 Willlow Park 3; Inny FC 3 Mullingar Town 2;
Premier Division
Ballinahown FC 0 Clara Town 1;
Division 1 Title Play Off
Derry Rovers 2 Towerhill Rovers 1 aet;
Division 1 Saturday
Moydow FC 6 Gaels Utd 1;
Division 3
Arlington 0 St Carthages Ath 8; Monksalnd Utd 0 O’Moore FC 6;
Division 4B
Cloneygowan Celtic 6 Kilcormac Utd 1; Clara Town 0 Ballinahown 1;
