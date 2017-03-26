Midland Schoolboy/Girls League Results (March 26)
O’Neill’s MSL Results
U-8 West
Birr Tn 0 Mucklagh 0;
U-9 East
Walsh Island 0 T&S United 0; St Aengus 3 Emo Utd 6; Emo Celtic 0 Mountmellick Utd 2; Clonaslee Utd 2 Abbeyleix Utd 1
U-9 West
Kilbeggan SC Blues 0 Clara Tn 5
U-10 Plate Group 1
Willow Pk 1 Mountmellick Utd 1; Gallen Utd 4 Mullingar Eagles 2
U-10 Plate Group 2
Portumna Tn 3 Emo Celtic 5; Kilbeggan SC 1 Abbeyleix Ath 2
U-10 Bowl Group 1
T&S United 2 Mucklagh 4; Portlaoise Tn 0 Mullingar Hawks 4
U-10 Bowl Group 2
Frankford Utd 2 Banagher Utd 0
U-10 Central
Clara Tn 1 Killeigh 0
U-10 West
Tullamore Utd 4 Birr Tn 4
U-11 Boys Cup 1st Rd 1st Leg
Mountmellick Utd 3 Clara Tn 0; Abbeyleix Ath 5 Emo Celtic 1; Kilbeggan SC 0 Mullingar Kestrals 1
U-11 Boys Shield
Clonaslee Utd 0 St Aengus 0; Portlaoise Ath 0 Clara Utd 6; Kinnegad Titans 0 Birr Tn 1; Rahanine 4 Killeigh 0; Willow Pk 1 Tullamore Utd 1; Mountmellick Ath 0 Killeigh Utd 2
U-12 Major
Tullamore Tn 4 Abbeyleix 0
U-12 Div 1 East
Killeigh 8 Emo Utd 0; Portlaoise Utd 6 Mucklagh 0
U-12 Div 1 West
Banagher Town 2 Frankford Utd 1; Clara Tn 2 Kilbeggan SC 2; Kinnegad Jnrs 0 Mullingar Kestrels 2; Mullingar Falcons 3 Portumna Tn 1
SFAI Sketchers Regional U-13 Final
Naas AFC A1 4 Mullingar Ath 3
Midland U-13 Shield
Kinnegad Colts 5 Naas White 1
U-13 Major
Tullamore Tn 0 Portlaoise AFC 2; Mountmellick Utd 0 Killeigh 1; Portlaoise Utd 3 Abbeyleix Ath 0
U-13 Premier
Portumna Tn 3 Clara Tn 0; T&S United 3 Mullingar Tigers 1
U-13 Div 2
Tullamore Utd 3 Rahanine 0; Emo Celtic 4 Raharney Utd 4
Midland U-14 Cup
Clonaslee Utd 0 Kildare Tn 3
Midland U-14 Plate
Derry Rvs 1 Portlaoise AFC 1
U-14 Div 1 East
St Aengus 1 St Aengus Utd 1; Kilbeggan SC 2 Tullamore Utd 0
U-14 Div 1 West
Kinnegad Jnrs 3 Willow Pk 0; Mullingar Cubs 3 Birr Tn 1
Midland U-15 Cup
Willow Pk 1 Allenwood Cel 1; Emo Celtic 6 St Anthonys 1; Edenderry tn 5 Tullamore Tn 2
Midland U-15 Shield
Rosenallis 5 Suncroft 6
U-15 Major
Abbeyleix Ath 3 Raharney Utd 0
U-15 Div 1
Rahanine 5 St Aengus 2; Mullingar Cubs 1 East Galway Utd 4; Kilbeggan SC 1 Portlaoise B 1
SFAI Sketchers Regional U-16 Final
Tullamore Tn 6 Kildare Tn 0
Midland U-16 Cup
Gallen Utd 1 Naas A 2; Arlington 4 Portlaoise AFC 0
Midland U-16 Shield
T&S United 0 Monastrevin 3;
U-16 Div 1
Banagher Utd 3 Mucklagh 3; Killeigh 1 Willow Pk 4; Ballymahon 2 Birr Tn 3;
U-10/11 Girls
Killeigh 3 Tullamore 5; Mucklagh 4 Bealnamulla 0;
U-14 Girls
Mucklagh 4 Birr Tn 0; Killeigh 4 Portlaoise AFC 0
U-16 Girls Cup Semi 1st Leg
Mullingar Ath 2 Bealnamulla Utd 6
U-16 Girls Shield Semi Final
Birr Tn 3 Clara Tn 1; Banagher Utd 4 Killeigh Utd 3;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on