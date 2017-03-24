Lowry loses out in closing holes at WGC Match Play

After leading for 13 of the first 15 holes, Shane Lowry lost three of the last four to lose out by one hole to Kevin Chappell in his final game at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Championships in Austin.

Lowry won the first hole and while he was brought back to All Square on the third, he won the fourth to retake the lead. The next five holes were halved before Chappell drew level again on the ninth.

Lowry however won the next two holes and he remained two up after the fourteenth. Unfortunately for the Offaly man, his American opponent won three of the last four holes to win by 1 up.

It was a week of what could have been for Shane Lowry as he missed a putt to win his match in the opening round against Sergio Garcia and he went toe to toe with the in from Jon Rahm in Round 2 before narrowly losing out by 2&1. Rahm went on to top the group by hammering Sergio Garcia by 6&4.