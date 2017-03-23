Honours even after epic match between Lowry and Garcia at World Matchplay

Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia produced one of the matches of the round on the opening day of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

The Group 7 match was the last match on the course and when the final shot was struck, it was honours even between the two with Shane Lowry narrowly missing a six foot putt on the last to claim the win

The two golfers went toe to toe from start to finish with Garcia making the stronger start as he was 2 up after five holes.

Lowry hit back winning four of the next five to go 2 up after 10 holes. As shot in the water on the 12th cost the Offaly man a hole and Garcia holed two long puts down the stretch to stay within one going down the final hole.

After Garcia hit the fairway, Shane Lowry hit a wayward drive finding himself in deep rough on a steep up slope. He managed to get back on the green with his second but he ran his putt past the hole. After Garcia missed his birdie putt, Lowry had the chance to claim the win but his putt grazed the outside of the hole.

Shane Lowry will play another Spaniard tomorrow as he faces Jon Rahm who started with a win over Kevin Chappell.