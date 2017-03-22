Tough group for Shane Lowry at WGC Matchplay Championships

Fresh from his involvement at the hugely successful Faithful Fields Golf Classic in Offaly last weekend, Shane Lowry returns to competitive action this week at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

Lowry, currently World Number 53 is in Group 7 alongside Spaniards Sergio Gracia and Jon Rahm and Kevin Chappell. The Offaly man starts his campaign against World Number 7 Garcia at 8pm Irish time this evening.

Tomorrow (Thursday) he goes head to head with World 21 Jon Rahm with his final game in the group against American Kevin Chappell who is ranked number 38 in the world.

Lowry has not played since he withdrew from the weather interrupted Genesis Open in February 20 but before that he was on a good run of form with two finishes inside the top 20 on his previous two outings.