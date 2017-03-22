Tullamore golfer Grehan leads Irish hopes at Lytham Trophy

Stuart Grehan, Ireland’s highest ranked player, is one of six selected by the Golfing Union of Ireland to compete at this year’s Lytham Trophy, which runs from 5-7 May.

Tullamore star Grehan was named in the Great Britain & Ireland squad earlier this year and he will join fellow Walker Cup hopefuls Alex Gleeson (Castle), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) and Conor O’Rourke (Naas) at Royal Lytham and St Anne’s.

Also competing at Lytham are Knock’s Colin Fairweather and Whitehead’s John Ross Galbraith. One of the biggest events of the season, the Lytham Trophy attracts a strong international field each year.

Previous Irish winners at the Lytham Trophy include Paul Cutler (2009) and Martin Sludds (1982). The Ireland squad will be accompanied to the Lytham Trophy by team manager Niall MacSweeney (Athenry).

GUI Squad – Lytham Trophy, 5-7 May: Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Colin Fairweather (Knock), John Ross Galbraith (Whitehead), Alex Gleeson (Castle/UCD), Stuart Grehan (Tullamore/MU), Conor O’Rourke (Naas).